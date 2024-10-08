Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal is one of the clubs closely watching Premier League attacker

Arsenal is closely monitoring Eberechi Eze as several top Premier League clubs assess the Crystal Palace star.

Eze has been in fantastic form since joining Palace and was widely expected to leave the Eagles at the end of last season. However, no clubs made a move for him, allowing him to remain with the team for another campaign.

According to Football Insider, multiple top clubs are tracking the attacking midfielder ahead of the end of the season. As the term concludes, one of these clubs is likely to make an approach, with Arsenal among his potential suitors.

The Gunners have been impressed with Eze’s playing style and the development of his game, and they are considering how he might fit into their squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side already features some of the most exciting players in England, and Eze would enhance their technical prowess.

For now, Arsenal continues to observe Eze before making a decision regarding a potential purchase at the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Eze is a terrific player and one of the best in his position, so he would make our team better if we added him to our squad.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Supercomputer predicts Premier League based on xG and its not good news for Arsenal
Arsenal fans react to pundit’s claims over Saka getting into Man City team
Lack of minutes could see Arsenal star quit in January
Posted by

Tags Eberechi Eze

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. Several EPL teams have “looked” at him over the past season or so. According to reports earlier today, Liverpool is thought to be interested in a deal next summer. We’ll have to see what happens.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors