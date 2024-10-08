Arsenal is one of the clubs closely watching Premier League attacker

Arsenal is closely monitoring Eberechi Eze as several top Premier League clubs assess the Crystal Palace star.

Eze has been in fantastic form since joining Palace and was widely expected to leave the Eagles at the end of last season. However, no clubs made a move for him, allowing him to remain with the team for another campaign.

According to Football Insider, multiple top clubs are tracking the attacking midfielder ahead of the end of the season. As the term concludes, one of these clubs is likely to make an approach, with Arsenal among his potential suitors.

The Gunners have been impressed with Eze’s playing style and the development of his game, and they are considering how he might fit into their squad.

Mikel Arteta’s side already features some of the most exciting players in England, and Eze would enhance their technical prowess.

For now, Arsenal continues to observe Eze before making a decision regarding a potential purchase at the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Eze is a terrific player and one of the best in his position, so he would make our team better if we added him to our squad.

