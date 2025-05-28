Arsenal is one of the clubs eyeing a move for Aston Villa star

Failure to qualify for the Champions League next season could force Aston Villa to sell some of their key players, and one of the names attracting interest is Jacob Ramsey.

The 24-year-old midfielder struggled with fitness issues throughout this term, but despite this, he managed to make 29 league appearances. Over the past few seasons, Ramsey has established himself as an important figure at Villa Park, which has caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe.

Arsenal and Tottenham Among Interested Clubs

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Ramsey during this transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the next campaign. Like many clubs in England, Aston Villa face uncertainty over their summer plans, especially after they failed to secure a Champions League spot. This could mean they will be forced to sell players to balance their finances.

A report from Football Insider reveals that Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit of the English midfielder. Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest in Ramsey as they prepare for their Champions League campaign and aim to further bolster their squad.

Potential Impact on Villa’s Squad

Now that Villa have missed out on Champions League football, the likelihood of Ramsey departing increases, as the club may need to raise funds by selling some of their key talents. Ramsey’s quality as a midfielder makes him an attractive target for clubs seeking to enhance their options in the middle of the park.

Bringing him in would be a positive move for any team, as he has the ability to contribute both creatively and defensively. His experience at the Premier League level and his potential to improve make him a valuable addition.

Ramsey’s future remains uncertain, but his talent ensures that several clubs will be monitoring the situation closely. If Aston Villa must sell, there is every chance that Arsenal or Tottenham could secure his signature in the coming weeks.

