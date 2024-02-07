Arsenal is one of the clubs following 18-year-old Besiktas youngster

Arsenal has established itself as a premier destination for young talent seeking to enhance their skills and prospects for a successful senior career.

Renowned for their commitment to nurturing and developing players within their academy, as well as acquiring promising talents at a young age, Arsenal boasts a rich tradition of fostering talent under the stewardship of manager Mikel Arteta.

This tradition instils confidence in young players worldwide, who view Arteta as a pivotal figure in shaping their future careers.

Bolstered by this reputation, Arsenal remains proactive in their pursuit of the most promising young talents available. The latest prospect on their radar is Semih Kılıcsoy from Besiktas.

Kılıcsoy, aged 18, has garnered acclaim as one of the standout young talents in Turkey. Gradually making strides into the Besiktas first team, he has showcased his potential with an impressive record of seven goals in his first 15 league appearances.

Reports from Sport Witness indicate that Arsenal is among the clubs closely monitoring Kılıcsoy’s progress. With his burgeoning talent and potential, Arsenal could potentially make a move to secure his services in the upcoming summer transfer window, further reinforcing their commitment to nurturing and developing young talent within their ranks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the best homes for teenage stars, and Semih Kılıcsoy will know this.

It does not mean it will be easy for us to sign him, and he could prefer to stay in Turkey for a few more years so he can keep playing.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL podcast with our Irish friends OZZY, EAMONN And JONATHON picking their BEST EVER Arsenal XI since moving to the Emirates in 2006- Who would you choose?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…