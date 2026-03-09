Arsenal is one of the clubs following Benfica teenager

Arsenal continues to prioritise the recruitment of promising young players, and the club is reportedly monitoring another exciting talent emerging from Portugal.

The Gunners have developed a reputation for identifying and signing young footballers with strong potential, aiming to strengthen the squad both in the present and for the future. Several prospects are currently on their radar, and one of the latest names linked with the club is Benfica youngster Daniel Banjaqui.

Portuguese clubs have long been recognised for their ability to develop technically gifted players who often go on to succeed in Europe’s top leagues. Because of this reputation, young talents emerging from Portugal frequently attract interest from some of the biggest clubs across the continent.

Benfica youngster attracting interest

Daniel Banjaqui is one of the latest prospects to emerge from the Benfica youth system. The 17-year-old recently made his debut for the club’s first team, a significant step in his development that has further increased attention surrounding his potential.

According to Team Talk, Arsenal is interested in signing the young right back as they continue to monitor emerging talents who could strengthen their long-term plans. Banjaqui has already been tipped for a bright future, and early exposure to senior football could accelerate his progress.

For Arsenal, signing a player at this stage of his career could allow the club to guide his development while integrating him gradually into their system.

Premier League rivals also monitoring him

Despite Arsenal’s interest, the competition for Banjaqui’s signature could become intense. The report also claims that Liverpool and Manchester United are following the defender closely as they assess his potential.

Interest from multiple Premier League clubs highlights how highly regarded the youngster has become. When several major teams track the same player, negotiations often become more complex and competitive.

Arsenal already has several talented young players progressing through its academy, but the club reportedly still considers Banjaqui a valuable addition. If his development continues at its current pace, he could soon become one of the most sought-after young defenders in European football.

