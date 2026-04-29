Arsenal is one of the clubs following fast-rising Colombian talent

Arsenal have one of the finest scouting networks in world football, so it is rarely a surprise when they are linked with a move for a youngster unfamiliar to many supporters. The club’s recruitment structure has long been recognised for identifying emerging talent before players become widely known.

Their scouts play an important role in uncovering new prospects and are not limited to working only within Europe. Arsenal are now being tipped to pursue Samuel Martinez from Atlético Nacional in Colombia, a player who has reportedly attracted growing attention from several clubs.

South American Talent On Arsenal Radar

Colombia has a strong reputation for producing talented footballers who later move to Europe and enjoy successful careers. Because of that history, Martinez is a player many observers believe is worth monitoring closely as he continues his development.

Atlético Nacional are also known for developing quality prospects, and any youngster emerging through their system is likely to receive serious interest from clubs abroad. Arsenal’s reported interest suggests they believe Martinez could have the potential to progress at a high level.

Rival Interest Emerging

As reported by Team Talk, Martinez is currently regarded as one of the best young players in his country, with several leading European sides showing interest in recent weeks. Competition for his signature may therefore become increasingly intense as the summer transfer window approaches.

The 17-year-old is viewed as an excellent prospect for the future and is also attracting attention from other Premier League clubs. Tottenham have been named as rivals to Arsenal in the race to secure his services.

Tottenham are said to have tracked the youngster over recent months and could be prepared to make an offer during the summer. Their level of involvement may depend on maintaining their top-flight status, which remains their immediate priority.

For Arsenal, a move would fit the long-term strategy of recruiting promising young players with room to develop into first-team contributors. Identifying talent early can often provide significant value both on the pitch and financially.

Martinez’s future remains undecided, but increasing interest from England suggests his next steps will be watched closely. If Arsenal choose to advance its interest, it may need to act decisively to fend off competition from domestic rivals and other European clubs.