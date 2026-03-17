Arsenal is one of the clubs following Real Madrid star

Arsenal have reportedly been linked with a move for Eduardo Camavinga as Real Madrid consider the possibility of allowing the French midfielder to leave at the end of the season. The development has attracted attention because Camavinga has long been viewed as one of the players Madrid were determined to keep at the club.

For several years, the Spanish side has protected him from potential suitors and regarded him as an important part of their long-term plans. However, circumstances appear to have changed, and the club are now believed to be more open to the idea of a transfer.

Injuries have reportedly played a role in that shift. Concerns about his recent fitness record have led Madrid to reassess their position, creating speculation that the midfielder could depart during the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal Monitoring Situation

According to Fichajes, Camavinga is among the players Real Madrid are prepared to sell at the end of the current campaign. The report also names Arsenal as one of several clubs interested in signing him if he becomes available.

Arsenal have maintained a strong interest in several Madrid players in recent seasons, and Camavinga is now viewed as another potential target for the Gunners. While the Gunners have also been linked with Arda Guler, the current situation may present a clearer opportunity to pursue a move for the French midfielder instead.

The possibility of securing a player with Camavinga’s pedigree would naturally attract attention from Arsenal’s recruitment team, particularly given his experience at the highest level of European football.

Experience Could Appeal To Arsenal

Although Arsenal already possess significant depth in midfield, Camavinga would arrive with valuable winning experience. Since joining Real Madrid in 2021, he has been part of a squad competing regularly for major honours in both domestic and European competitions.

Despite that experience, the midfielder is still only 23 years old. His age suggests that he could continue to develop and potentially reach the peak of his career while playing for a club such as Arsenal.

However, Arsenal are unlikely to be the only team interested in securing his signature. If Madrid decides to sell, several clubs are expected to monitor the situation closely. Convincing Camavinga to choose Arsenal could therefore become a key challenge if the club decide to pursue the transfer.

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