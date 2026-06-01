Arsenal is one of the clubs following Serie A goalkeeper

One of the most sought-after goalkeepers in Europe at the moment is Marco Carnesecchi, with Arsenal named among the clubs monitoring his situation.

The Gunners currently have a strong first-choice goalkeeper in David Raya, who has been consistent and reliable enough to retain his place for years to come. However, that does not stop Arsenal from continuously evaluating potential upgrades across all positions as part of their wider planning.

Goalkeeping situation at Arsenal

While Raya remains highly regarded and has played a key role in recent success, Arsenal are expected to keep monitoring the market for elite goalkeeping options who could either challenge or provide competition for the Spaniard.

The club view this as part of maintaining high standards across the squad, ensuring that every position is subject to scrutiny and improvement when suitable opportunities arise.

Interest in Marco Carnesecchi

According to Sport Witness, Atalanta’s Carnesecchi is one of the profiles admired by the club, although interest in the Italian goalkeeper is widespread.

Juventus are also reportedly in the race and could position him as a long-term number one if they fail to secure their top target, Alisson Becker, from Liverpool this summer.

Arsenal, however, may face a challenge in convincing Carnesecchi that he would be guaranteed first-choice status at the Emirates, which could prove decisive if he decides to leave Atalanta.

The Italian would be interested in testing himself at one of the biggest clubs in the world, but he would also want to move to a team where he will play as number one and not become a backup option.

Arsenal continue to assess potential targets carefully as they balance stability with ambition in key positions across the squad, with any decision likely to depend on timing, availability and the player’s expectations regarding regular involvement in matches.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…