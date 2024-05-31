Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in USA youngster

Arsenal has been linked with a move for USA star Rokas Pukstas, who is shining while developing at Croatian club Hajduk Split.

The 19-year-old is seeking to gain as much experience as possible by playing regularly early in his career, which is why he chose to move to Croatia.

Arsenal has been monitoring him, and the Gunners could make him the next American star to play for them.

However, a report in the Daily Mail claims that Aston Villa and West Ham are also interested in him.

Although he currently plays in Croatia, Pukstas has demonstrated that he has the potential to succeed in a bigger European league and might earn a move to Arsenal soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to improve our squad with as many players as possible, but now is the time for us to go for more experienced players.

If we sign some experienced players who have won titles, it would be easier for us to be champions, so we probably have to wait to sign Rokas Pukstas.

If he continues to develop well when he moves to one of the top divisions on the continent, we can sign him.

But it is too early in his career for him to play for us because he will hardly get game time to achieve this.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…