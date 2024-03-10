Arsenal is one of the clubs keen on signing an AC Milan youngster

Francesco Camarda is the latest standout young talent in the Italian league, having made his debut for AC Milan before turning 16. The teenager’s exceptional performance in the youth team compelled the first-team manager to provide him with an opportunity.

As the youngster celebrates his 16th birthday, he is now eligible to sign a professional contract at Milan, attracting interest from various clubs both within Italy and beyond. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Arsenal is among the clubs outside Italy that are monitoring his progress.

Arsenal, known for being a favourable destination for talented young players, boasts a proud tradition of nurturing emerging talents under the guidance of manager Mikel Arteta. The Gunners hope that this legacy could serve as an advantage in their pursuit of Camarda. However, convincing a lifelong AC Milan fan to depart from his beloved club may prove challenging, as demonstrated when Juventus attempted to sign him earlier in his career, but he chose to remain loyal to the club close to his heart.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 16, Camarda has not even begun his professional journey and will not be useful to our senior team.

This is also a delicate stage in his development and adding him to our group now could affect his growth negatively so we probably should let him stay and return in a few years.