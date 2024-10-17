Arsenal is one of the clubs keeping an eye on Serie A attacker

Arsenal is one of the clubs monitoring Serie A attacker Charles De Ketelaere.

The Gunners are constantly seeking new talents to strengthen their squad, and Atalanta’s Charles De Ketelaere has emerged as a player of interest.

The Belgian has been in excellent form for the “Goddess” of Italian football after struggling during his time at AC Milan.

He is thriving in Atalanta’s more attacking style of play, and Arsenal is keeping a close watch on his progress.

Although the Gunners already boast several quality attacking talents, the recent injury to Martin Odegaard has highlighted the need for an additional attacking midfielder.

De Ketelaere could be a suitable candidate for that role, and an exclusive report from Caught Offside reveals that Arsenal is closely monitoring the Atalanta star.

The 23-year-old won the Europa League with Atalanta last season and scored ten league goals. He is poised for an even better campaign this term, and Arsenal may look to secure his signature in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

De Ketelaere has been one of the finest attacking midfielders in Europe since last season, and playing at Atalanta prepares him well for a fine job on our team if we seal the deal.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…