Arsenal is one of the clubs scouting Serbian teenager

Arsenal has built a strong reputation for investing in promising young players, and the latest prospect linked with a move to the club is Serbian talent Vasilije Kostov.

The 17-year-old currently plays for Red Star Belgrade and has already attracted significant attention for his performances and potential. Kostov is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young players to emerge from Serbia in recent years, a country that has produced numerous high-quality footballers.

Given Serbia’s long history of developing talented players who succeed across Europe, there is a growing belief that Kostov could follow a similar path and become a prominent figure in the game. His development at such a young age has already drawn the attention of several major clubs.

European clubs monitoring Kostov

With his reputation continuing to grow, Kostov is unlikely to lack interest if he decides that the time has come to move on from Red Star Belgrade. Several top European teams are believed to be monitoring his progress closely.

According to Mozzart Sport, Arsenal is among the clubs that have expressed an interest in signing the young midfielder. The Gunners have consistently prioritised the recruitment of emerging talent, aiming to secure promising players early in their development.

Arsenal’s strategy in recent years has focused on identifying young footballers with the potential to become important members of the first team in the future. Kostov is reportedly viewed as a player who could fit that approach.

Development plans could influence decision

One factor that may accelerate Kostov’s development is his involvement with Red Star’s first team. Regular exposure to senior football provides valuable experience for a player of his age and can significantly improve his readiness for elite competition.

For Arsenal, securing his signature could require not only a strong financial offer but also a clear pathway for his development. Young players often prioritise opportunities for regular playing time when deciding on their next move.

If a transfer were to take place, Arsenal could consider sending him on loan to ensure he continues receiving consistent minutes while adapting to a higher level of competition. Such an arrangement has been used successfully in the past to help young talents gain experience before becoming part of the first team setup.