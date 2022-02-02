Arsenal is one of the clubs tipped to sign former Chelsea frontman

Alvaro Morata was linked with a deadline day switch to Arsenal after Juventus signed Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian’s arrival at Juve means the former Chelsea star is no longer the main striker at the club.

However, he has remained on loan with them until the end of the season from Atletico Madrid.

In the summer, he would have just a season left on his current Atleti deal and Marca says Diego Simeone doesn’t want him in his squad.

The arrival of Vlahovic means Juve will not push to add him to their group. This has opened the door for him to join another club.

The report says his most likely next destination is the Premier League and he could join Mikel Arteta’s men.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morata has already flopped in the Premier League, and he is struggling to score at Juve.

At 29, he is not getting any younger, and it makes little sense to add him to our squad.

Mikel Arteta is building an impressive group at the Emirates and the Spaniard has been adding much younger players to his squad so far.

The likes of Dominic Calvert Lewin and Alexander Isak are much younger forwards to add to our group instead of Morata.