Arsenal is one of the clubs tracking Ivorian wonderkid

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs monitoring Ivorian youngster Bazoumana Toure, who is currently developing his skills at Swedish club Hammarby.

Toure only joined Hammarby this year from his home country but has already caught the attention of scouts with his performances.

At just 18, Toure has been excelling on the wings for his current club, attracting interest from several teams.

Arsenal is reportedly one of those clubs, with Mikel Arteta committed to bringing the best young talent into his squad.

Arteta’s team has had success with young players, and Toure could potentially be part of the next generation of stars at the Emirates.

In Arsenal’s recent match against Bolton, Arteta gave opportunities to several young players and had Toure been in the squad, he might have been one of them.

According to a report from Fotboll Skanalen, Arsenal is one of several clubs tracking the teenager, and if he continues to impress, they could make a move for him in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is important that we look to sign the finest youngsters around the continent because if we don’t, other clubs will and we might regret seeing them shine for our rivals.

