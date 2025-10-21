Arsenal is one of the clubs tracking Juventus midfielder

Khephren Thuram is steadily establishing himself as one of the most promising midfielders in European football, despite currently playing for a Juventus side that continues to struggle for form. Since his arrival last season, the French midfielder has displayed consistency and technical quality that have drawn admiration from several top clubs across the continent.

His performances have not only cemented his place as one of the key players at Juventus but have also earned him recognition on the international stage. As the son of former French legend Lilian Thuram, expectations have always been high, yet the younger Thuram has proven he possesses the ability and temperament to thrive at the top level. His inclusion in the senior France national team further demonstrates his growing importance and ambition to feature prominently at the next World Cup.

Arsenal’s Growing Interest

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs keeping a close watch on Thuram’s progress. Tuttojuve claims that the Gunners have been actively tracking his development as they seek to strengthen their midfield options with world-class talent. Despite Juventus’ current challenges, Thuram has been a standout performer, often providing stability and creativity in the centre of the pitch where others have struggled.

Arsenal’s scouting network has reportedly been impressed with his physicality, ball control and ability to dictate play under pressure. Those who have observed him closely describe him as a complete midfielder capable of contributing both defensively and offensively. His composure on the ball and tactical intelligence fit well with the style of football that Mikel Arteta has cultivated at the Emirates.

Potential Move on the Horizon

The positive scouting reports are expected to play a role in Arsenal’s future transfer decisions. With the Gunners continuing to aim for success both domestically and in Europe, they remain open to adding top-quality players who can elevate the team further. Thuram’s profile makes him an appealing target, as he represents both immediate impact and long-term potential.

For Juventus, keeping hold of him could prove challenging if his performances continue to attract attention from elite clubs. A move to the Premier League would provide Thuram with the opportunity to test himself at one of the most competitive levels in world football. If Arsenal decide to pursue him, it would underline their ambition to maintain a midfield capable of competing with the best in Europe.

