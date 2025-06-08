Arsenal is one of the clubs tracking Polish teenage star

Signing young players remains a central part of Arsenal’s transfer policy as the club continues to build a squad capable of long-term success. The Gunners place a strong emphasis on nurturing emerging talent, supported by their successful academy system, which consistently helps shape young prospects into accomplished professionals.

Arsenal Track Highly Rated Polish Teenager

This strategic focus on youth has led Arsenal to monitor promising talents across the globe. The latest name to emerge on their radar is Bright Ede, a teenage midfielder currently playing for Motor Lublin in the Polish top flight. Ede recently broke into the club’s first team and has quickly made a positive impression, becoming one of the most highly regarded young players in Polish football.

His performances have caught the attention of Arsenal’s scouts, who have reportedly submitted encouraging assessments of the 18-year-old’s potential. The Gunners view Ede as one of the most exciting prospects outside of England and are carefully considering whether to make a move for him.

Chelsea Also Express Interest in Ede

However, Arsenal may face competition for the player’s signature. As reported by Soccernet NG, Chelsea is also keeping a close eye on Ede’s development and may rival Arsenal in pursuit of the young midfielder. Both Premier League clubs are thought to be impressed by his technical ability and potential to grow within a more demanding football environment.

At 18, Ede is still at a critical stage of his development, and any decision regarding a transfer must consider the importance of regular playing time and adaptation to a new country. While the Gunners are known for providing a supportive environment for young players, there is a case for allowing Ede to continue progressing in Poland before making a move.

Arsenal’s measured approach to youth recruitment means they are unlikely to rush into a deal. If Ede continues to impress, a future transfer could become more viable, ensuring the player arrives in England at the right time and in the right conditions to thrive.

