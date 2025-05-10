Arsenal is one of the clubs watching 19-goal Bundesliga striker

Arsenal are expected to act quickly in the transfer market this summer, with a new striker high on their list of priorities. The decision to not sign a striker last summer left many puzzled, especially given that it was clear for some time that the Gunners needed a fresh frontman.

Despite struggling to convert chances during the previous season, Arsenal gambled on getting more from Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. However, this decision ultimately backfired, as both strikers failed to improve their performances and, to make matters worse, both suffered season-ending injuries. This has left Arsenal facing difficulties in front of goal, and the club is determined to make better choices when the transfer window opens.

Arsenal’s Striker Search

A number of strikers have been linked with a move to the Emirates, but given the high cost of top goal scorers, it is likely that Arsenal will focus on securing just one high-quality frontman. According to The Sun, the club is now in the running to sign Patrik Schick, the Bayer Leverkusen striker who has had an impressive individual season.

Schick has scored 19 league goals for his team this season, showcasing his finishing ability and positioning. With Xabi Alonso leaving the club, several key players at Leverkusen could be on the move, and Arsenal is keen to snap up Schick as part of their plans to strengthen their attack.

A Target with Proven Quality

Schick’s impressive form this season has earned him widespread recognition, and Arsenal could be making the right move by turning their attention to him. As a proven goal scorer, Schick could provide the finishing touch that Arsenal have been lacking, and the Gunners must now get serious about pursuing his signature.

While Arsenal is already linked with several top strikers, Schick’s current form and potential availability make him an appealing prospect. If the club can secure his signature, it would go a long way towards resolving their attacking concerns and improving their chances for the upcoming season.

_________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.