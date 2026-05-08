Arsenal is one of the clubs watching AS Roma star

Arsenal are preparing for another important summer transfer window, and one of the players now linked with a move to the Emirates currently plays in Serie A.

Italian football continues to produce some of the finest talent in Europe, and clubs across the continent remain attentive to standout performers in Serie A. Arsenal have increasingly looked towards the Italian market in recent seasons as they continue building a squad capable of competing consistently for major honours.

One of the latest names reportedly added to Arsenal’s shortlist is AS Roma defender Wesley Franca. The Brazilian has impressed since arriving in Italy and is attracting growing interest because of his performances at both domestic and European levels.

Wesley Impressing in Serie A

Wesley initially made his name at Flamengo before completing a move to Europe, where he has continued developing into one of the more highly regarded young full-backs in Italy. His displays for Roma have strengthened his reputation and increased speculation surrounding his long-term future.

The defender has impressed with his athleticism, defensive awareness and attacking contributions from wide areas. Those qualities are believed to have caught Arsenal’s attention as Mikel Arteta continues searching for players capable of improving the balance and depth of his squad ahead of next season.

Arsenal Monitoring the Defender

The Gunners are expected to remain active in the market during the summer as they continue strengthening multiple positions within the squad. Arsenal’s recruitment strategy remains focused on adding talented players with long-term potential, and Wesley is now viewed as someone who could fit into those plans.

He is reportedly considered capable of making a positive impact at the Emirates if a transfer is completed at the end of the campaign. As reported by Sportness, Arsenal have identified Wesley as one of the players they would like to add to their squad when the transfer window reopens. The report also suggests the Brazilian could be open to the move given Arsenal’s growing reputation as one of the leading clubs in world football.