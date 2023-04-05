Arsenal is one of the main contenders for Serie A midfielder

Lazio is bracing itself to lose Arsenal target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the end of this season.

The midfielder has refused to sign a new deal and will be out of contract when the next term finishes.

This has made him one player most top sides want to add to their squad at the end of this campaign.

However, the midfielder must choose the best next club for himself, which could be Arsenal.

A report on La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals Mikel Arteta’s side is one of his main suitors at the moment.

The Gunners are working hard to add new men to their squad in the summer and the Serbian could make the move to the Emirates if they convince him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the finest midfielders in the world in the last few seasons and knows this is his best chance to join a top club.

The midfielder has a lot of experience in Italian football, having spent most of his career there.

However, we might struggle to get a good performance from him in England and he is not a young player that we can trust to improve as the season moves on.

