Arsenal is one of the most affected teams by incorrect VAR calls

Arsenal has been identified as one of the teams significantly impacted by erroneous VAR decisions as they contend for the Premier League title.

The introduction of VAR in football aimed to mitigate errors and assist referees in making accurate judgments. However, its efficacy has been questioned throughout its tenure in the Premier League.

Rather than rectifying mistakes, VAR often disrupts the flow of the game, consumes time, and does not prevent officials from committing substantial errors.

Consequently, there have been calls from supporters to abolish VAR altogether, prompting the Premier League to implement a program aimed at elucidating contentious decisions.

While nearly every club has encountered incorrect VAR rulings, certain teams have endured a greater frequency of such occurrences.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Liverpool has encountered the highest number of adverse VAR decisions, enduring at least four instances where VAR rulings were deemed erroneous.

Following Liverpool, Brighton and Wolves share the second position, each experiencing three erroneous VAR decisions. Arsenal occupies the fourth position, having suffered from at least two incorrect VAR rulings.

VAR is now a part of our game, and the officials have shown a remarkable lack of consistency, so we need to focus on winning games regardless of the circumstances.

