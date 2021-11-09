“Arsenal is one of the most coveted teams in the world, but…” Agent reveals why Arsenal can’t land target

Arsenal is keen to sign Dusan Vlahovic as they look to add a prolific goalscorer to the squad at the Emirates.

The Serbian has emerged as one of the best players in Serie A in the last year.

The 21-year-old scores goals for fun and looks set to join a top club in the not-so-distant future.

Arsenal knows several clubs want to sign him and they are willing to steal a march on others by signing him for €80m.

However, Sports Witness says they are still struggling to get the player interested in a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal has underachieved in recent years and even finished the last campaign outside the European places.

One could think he would snub a move to the Emirates because Arsenal isn’t a Champions League contender just yet.

However, lawyer and agent, Claudio Pasqualin, thinks Arsenal might not be getting his attention because of the offer they have made to him.

He reckons even if a club battling relegation offers him twice what Arsenal offers, he might move there.

“The reason is the existence of bigger offers,” he told Firenze Viola.

“Evidently, he has contacts, relationships and prospects with teams that offer more.

“Arsenal is one of the most coveted teams in the world, but if there is Valladolid offering twice as much, you think about it… I see the economic aspect as more important.

“The route he is following is based more on economic needs… but maybe there is Real Madrid behind him, and he goes to play there: it would not be shocking; he has the numbers to do it.”