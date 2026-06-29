Arsenal is one of the teams keen to sign Barcelona man

Marc Bernal could leave Barcelona this summer, with Arsenal among the clubs interested in signing the midfielder as they continue strengthening their squad ahead of the 2026/27 season. The Gunners already possess one of the strongest squads in Europe after winning the Premier League title last month and reaching the Champions League final.

Arsenal are determined to build on that success and have been linked with several players as they prepare for another demanding campaign both domestically and in Europe. Bernal has emerged as one of the names attracting serious attention from the Gunners.

Arsenal Leading Midfield Pursuit

The midfielder has been closely monitored by Arsenal scouts, with the club viewing him as one of the most promising young players currently available in European football. His technical ability and composure at a young age have impressed several leading clubs across the continent.

As reported by Sport Witness, Arsenal are currently considered the most serious contenders for Bernal’s signature, although Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder. All three clubs believe he has the quality to improve their squads in both the short and long term.

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race because they see Bernal as one of their priority targets during the current transfer window. The club are hopeful they can convince him that their project offers the ideal environment for his continued development.

Barcelona Determined To Keep Bernal

At just 19 years old, Bernal is already regarded as an important member of the Barcelona squad, and the Spanish club believe he has a bright future at the Camp Nou. Barcelona are therefore keen to retain him despite growing interest from abroad.

However, interest from several major clubs means uncertainty continues to surround the midfielder’s future as the transfer window progresses. Arsenal remain optimistic they can persuade him to consider a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners view Bernal as one of the standout names on their shortlist and would be delighted if they could convince him to leave Barcelona and begin the next stage of his career in North London.

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