Arsenal is one of three clubs “knocking on the door” for Spanish midfielder

Fabian Ruiz has been doing exploits in Serie A since he moved to Napoli in 2018 and he looks set to take a step up to a new club.
The midfielder is attracting the attention of clubs around Europe, and Arsenal is looking to add him to their squad.
Mikel Arteta is doing a tremendous job at the Emirates, and the Gunners can only support him with good players if they appreciate the progress his team is making.
One man he wants in his squad is Ruiz, and the Gunners are at work to make the transfer happen.
Il Mattino, as relayed by Calcio Napoli 24, claims they are one of three clubs who have started working on a transfer for him.
The report claims Arsenal, Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid are “knocking on the door” to add him to their squad in the summer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have done a good job as one of our key men in midfield, but you can never have enough quality players.
If we add Ruiz to the present group, we would have a better chance of competing for titles, and the competition for a place on the team will make each player much better than they are now.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Am a big big fan of this 25yrs old,
Not blessed with blistering pace but give you everything else in this defensive third
Fabian Ruiz and the mobile Dilano would be a smart peice of business
I prefer ceballos if we can’t get tielemans or phillips.
“Mikel Arteta is doing a tremendous job at the Emirates” is this a joke or what🤔 out of all competitions and you call it tremendous job. Would welcome Fabian though.
Tielemans and Neves are good players alright, we really need a marquee player in this position.
I’m not sure Fabian would hit the ground running, but he’ll be a decent signing,
It would be a good idea to also get players that play like KDB, Mason Mounts and Bruno Guimaeres.