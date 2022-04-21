Arsenal is one of three clubs “knocking on the door” for Spanish midfielder

Fabian Ruiz has been doing exploits in Serie A since he moved to Napoli in 2018 and he looks set to take a step up to a new club.

The midfielder is attracting the attention of clubs around Europe, and Arsenal is looking to add him to their squad.

Mikel Arteta is doing a tremendous job at the Emirates, and the Gunners can only support him with good players if they appreciate the progress his team is making.

One man he wants in his squad is Ruiz, and the Gunners are at work to make the transfer happen.

Il Mattino, as relayed by Calcio Napoli 24, claims they are one of three clubs who have started working on a transfer for him.

The report claims Arsenal, Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid are “knocking on the door” to add him to their squad in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have done a good job as one of our key men in midfield, but you can never have enough quality players.

If we add Ruiz to the present group, we would have a better chance of competing for titles, and the competition for a place on the team will make each player much better than they are now.

