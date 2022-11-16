Arsenal is one of three London clubs chasing Salzburg attacker

Noah Okafor has been a key player for RB Salzburg in the last two seasons as they become established as Champions League regulars.

The attacker will play for Switzerland at the World Cup, but he has already caught the eye of Arsenal scouts with his performances in the UCL this season.

Salzburg was in the same group as Chelsea and AC Milan and the Austrians were a problem to the top clubs in the group.

Okafor was a handful and it is only a matter of time before he joins a bigger club, probably in the Premier League.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Arsenal is facing competition from Chelsea and West Ham for his signature.

Both London clubs have also scouted him seriously and will make their move for him if they get encouragement in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 22, Okafor is already the latest poster boy for Salzburg and they would be preparing to sell him like they have done with most of their top talents in the past.

A move for him will not be cheap and the interest of free-spending Chelsea could make his value increase automatically.

But our position at the top of the league table makes us more attractive because we are a more stable side.

