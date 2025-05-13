Arsenal is open to cashing in on one of their finest players

Arsenal are preparing for a significant summer overhaul as Mikel Arteta looks to reshape his squad ahead of next season. The Gunners are expected to welcome several new additions while also parting ways with players who have failed to meet expectations. While some departures will be expected, a few names linked with a move away could surprise supporters.
The focus will not solely be on clearing out fringe players. Arsenal may also cash in on key individuals if it helps facilitate a broader squad rebuild. One of the more unexpected names being considered for a sale is Gabriel Martinelli, who has recently played a crucial role in the team’s attacking efforts.
Arteta Prepared to Sanction Martinelli’s Departure
According to a report from Football Insider, Mikel Arteta has reportedly approved the sale of Martinelli at the end of the current campaign. The Brazilian winger has shown flashes of brilliance and has often stepped up in the absence of other attacking talents. However, the club’s long-term vision may now involve reinvesting in a different profile of forward.
The report suggests that Arteta is aware of the financial balancing required to bring in top-tier reinforcements. As a result, Martinelli could be sacrificed to make room for a new arrival in the forward line. Arsenal are believed to be targeting attackers who offer a more consistent end product and versatility across the front three.
A Risky Sale Without a Clear Upgrade
Selling Martinelli would undoubtedly raise questions among the fanbase, especially given his contributions over the past few months. The Brazilian has often been one of the club’s more energetic and decisive performers, and moving him on without a clear upgrade would be a significant risk.
If Arsenal are to sell Martinelli, they must ensure that a more reliable and dynamic replacement is already lined up. Simply cashing in without a strategic plan would undermine the progress the team has made in recent seasons. Supporters will be watching closely to see if this potential decision forms part of a well-executed transfer strategy or signals a misstep in their planning.
Martinelli has turned up in so many moments people don’t realise how important and how underrated he is. His dips in form have come about due to almost no service and a few unfortunate injuries. Zubimendi who specialises in looped balls to the left wing would really unlock him. He covers defensively, does whatever is asked of him and loves the club, I hope he stays as long as possible, we need players like him who will bleed for the club. We can’t afford to lose depth either, he can cover all three positions up front very well and we’re already running short. The idea of getting rid of him is beyond ludicrous.
You have got to be kidding 🤨
This has to be a clickbait article.
I.would move Aryeta before and at least 15 of the squad before touching Martinelli
The crazy rumour season has started and the current one isn’t even over!
I wonder how many players we’ll be linked with and how many we’re going to sell before the summer window closes?