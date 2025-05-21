Arsenal is open to signing their plan B striker if plan A frustrates them

Arsenal have identified Viktor Gyökeres as their primary striker target for the upcoming summer transfer window, viewing the Swedish forward as a proven goalscorer capable of leading the line at the highest level. Gyökeres has played a crucial role in guiding Sporting Club to consecutive league titles and is widely expected to depart the Portuguese side in the coming months.
His consistent goal-scoring record has made him one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe, and while he is believed to be open to a move to Arsenal, the Gunners face stiff competition. Several other top clubs are also tracking Gyökeres, and their interest could drive up the financial demands associated with any potential transfer.
Arsenal Facing Competition for Top Striker Target
Sporting are reportedly not looking to block Gyökeres’ departure, but the forward’s increasing popularity could make negotiations more complex. Arsenal is not alone in its pursuit, and other clubs with significant financial backing may attempt to outbid them. This poses a potential challenge for the Gunners, who are also exploring alternative options in the event that a deal for Gyökeres does not materialise.
As cited by Fichajes, Arsenal could turn their attention to Benjamin Sesko if they are unable to secure the signing of Gyökeres. The Slovenian forward was previously on Mikel Arteta’s radar during last summer’s transfer window and remains a player of interest, albeit now considered a secondary option.
Sesko Viewed as Viable Alternative to Gyökeres
Sesko has shown promise with his current club and possesses the attributes to develop into a top striker, but he lacks the experience and goal-scoring record of Gyökeres. While he represents a long-term project with potential, there are concerns about how quickly he could adapt to the intensity and demands of Premier League football.
Gyökeres, by contrast, is seen as a more immediate solution and a player who could make an instant impact. His experience, physicality and finishing ability align with Arsenal’s attacking needs. Although Sesko remains a credible option, prioritising Gyökeres may provide Arsenal with a better chance of bridging the gap to title success in the upcoming campaign.
Gyökeres in my opinion would make an immediate impact whilst Sesko, although being younger but with a higher ceiling might not be as big an impact for some time.
What you said my be true but again consider that if Benjamin Sesko comes in he will not struggle to score goals because the presence of Saka,Rice, Odegaard and Martinelli feeding him with good crossing and attacking assistance will surely elevate him so Sesko wouldn’t struggle at Arsenal if we miss out on Gyokeres who i have personally heard that he might be announced as arsenal player as soon as next week.
If you play with inverted wingers like Saka and Martinelli, you will find that they simply cannot cross accurately with their weaker foot for any CF ,whether Sesko or Goykeres..The main objective of inverted wingers is to open up opportunities to shoot with their stronger foot by cutting insider their marker.Unfortunately this tactic is very predictable and involves movement into what is already a congested area.A classic example of this problem was the failure of Man City to break down deep lying Palace in the Cup final.Significantly, neither of their inverted wingers played against Bournemouth in a match which they won rather comfortably.Even the great Pep is not infallible.
There’s more than just two options here:
Gyokeres
Sesko
David
Osimhen
Liam Delap
Vlahovic
Boniface
It seems like everyone is obsessed with the first two. Although Gyokeres is my main option, I wouldn’t b upset with any of the others
Could possibly throw Matteo Retegui in the mix too.
I don’t know if it’s fake news, but I seeing on YouTube that we’ve actually signed Gyokeres today.
I think it is fake as I’m now reading that we’ve also signed Isak😂
I am going for Gyokeres. Nothing should stop the deal. Arsenal can break the bank if need be. I can see Gyokeres as a Gunner
The move to Man Utd suits Gyokeres, he will fit straight in like a glove – the manager made Gyokeres into the superstar he is, the counter attacking system – completely opposite to Arsenals – is what made Gyokeres a superstar.
Sesko isn’t unready, or a project for the future, what are you basing it on, compared to Gyokeres goals in farmers league compared to Sesko’s 20 in Bundesliga? Sesko brings creativity and inventive goals, aside from the 1 on 1 power. When held at home 0.0 by Everton, it only needed that one breakthrough to keep in touch at top of the table.
Until Man Utd became favourite to sign Gyorkeres over the last 24hrs, and Arsenal started talking up they will be happy if it’s Sesko instead, there was real danger of Arsenal watching Sesko providing cutting edge at Liverpool or Chelsea, whilst Arsenals signing from farmers league finds Prem and living up to expectations hard work.