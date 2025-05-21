Arsenal is open to signing their plan B striker if plan A frustrates them

Arsenal have identified Viktor Gyökeres as their primary striker target for the upcoming summer transfer window, viewing the Swedish forward as a proven goalscorer capable of leading the line at the highest level. Gyökeres has played a crucial role in guiding Sporting Club to consecutive league titles and is widely expected to depart the Portuguese side in the coming months.

His consistent goal-scoring record has made him one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe, and while he is believed to be open to a move to Arsenal, the Gunners face stiff competition. Several other top clubs are also tracking Gyökeres, and their interest could drive up the financial demands associated with any potential transfer.

Arsenal Facing Competition for Top Striker Target

Sporting are reportedly not looking to block Gyökeres’ departure, but the forward’s increasing popularity could make negotiations more complex. Arsenal is not alone in its pursuit, and other clubs with significant financial backing may attempt to outbid them. This poses a potential challenge for the Gunners, who are also exploring alternative options in the event that a deal for Gyökeres does not materialise.

As cited by Fichajes, Arsenal could turn their attention to Benjamin Sesko if they are unable to secure the signing of Gyökeres. The Slovenian forward was previously on Mikel Arteta’s radar during last summer’s transfer window and remains a player of interest, albeit now considered a secondary option.

Sesko Viewed as Viable Alternative to Gyökeres

Sesko has shown promise with his current club and possesses the attributes to develop into a top striker, but he lacks the experience and goal-scoring record of Gyökeres. While he represents a long-term project with potential, there are concerns about how quickly he could adapt to the intensity and demands of Premier League football.

Gyökeres, by contrast, is seen as a more immediate solution and a player who could make an instant impact. His experience, physicality and finishing ability align with Arsenal’s attacking needs. Although Sesko remains a credible option, prioritising Gyökeres may provide Arsenal with a better chance of bridging the gap to title success in the upcoming campaign.

