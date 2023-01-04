Arsenal is paying attention to the development of Brazilian defender

Arsenal has been fortunate with its signing of players from Brazil recently and they will likely continue shopping in the South American country.

The likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have been success stories and now a new player could join them from the country.

A report via Sport Witness reveals the Gunners want to sign Gremio youngster Lucas Kawan as he progresses to their first team.

The 19-year-old has just been promoted to the senior side and is one talent to watch out for as he develops.

Arsenal has scouts around the country and added him to their watchlist, having been impressed by what they have seen so far.

The report maintains their interest is not advanced yet and he has a contract until 2025.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had luck with Brazilians recently, so we are not wrong to target another talent from the country.

Kawan is still not well-known and is not good enough to compete in our current team.

We probably should allow him to spend some time with them and even become a regular before we move for him.

That way, he would have some experience and can either slot into our team or leave on loan to another European club.

