Arsenal is paying close attention to Bundesliga man

Diant Ramaj has enjoyed an impressive season while on loan at Heidenheim, where he is contracted to Borussia Dortmund, and his performances have attracted the attention of Arsenal. The goalkeeper has stood out consistently and is regarded as one of the key players for his side, with his form placing him firmly on the radar of several clubs monitoring the position closely.

Arsenal currently boast one of the strongest goalkeepers in England in David Raya, who has won back-to-back Golden Gloves and set a very high standard at the Emirates. That level of performance means competition for places is intense, and any potential addition would need to demonstrate exceptional quality. Raya has continued to perform at a high level for the Gunners, underlining why interest from other clubs is inevitable.

Arsenal Monitoring the Goalkeeping Market

Despite Raya’s excellent form, Mikel Arteta is a manager who constantly looks to strengthen his squad. He has shown previously that no position is untouchable if standards drop, and Arsenal continue to assess options across the market to ensure depth and long-term quality. While Raya remains secure as the first-choice goalkeeper for now, the club are still alert to opportunities that could improve their squad.

Ramaj’s development in Germany has not gone unnoticed. His consistency and influence for Heidenheim have marked him out as a player capable of stepping up to a higher level if he maintains his current trajectory. A move to a club like Arsenal would represent a significant step forward in his career and a dream opportunity should it materialise.

Ramaj Impressing in Germany

According to Sport, Arsenal have been following Ramaj closely throughout the season and admire his performances. The report suggests the goalkeeper is firmly on their shortlist as someone who could be considered in the future if circumstances align. His form has placed him among the standout players in his position this season, strengthening his case for a move to a top club.

A January move is considered unlikely at this stage. However, the situation could change if Kepa Arrizabalaga decides to seek a move in order to secure regular playing time. In that scenario, Arsenal may be prepared to act, with Ramaj emerging as a potential option should they choose to move decisively.