Arsenal is paying close attention to Club Brugge defender

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Club Brugge defender Joaquin Seys after his impressive performances for the Belgian side. The full back has continued to attract attention with his displays and is now being closely monitored by several teams.

The Gunners are known for tracking leading talents outside Europe’s top leagues, and Seys has emerged as a player of genuine interest. His progress in recent seasons has reportedly brought him onto Arsenal’s radar as they assess options to strengthen their squad.

Arsenal Monitoring Seys Closely

At 21, Seys is already regarded as one of the finest left backs in his country. Arsenal are said to have sent scouts to watch him on multiple occasions, with those reports consistently returning positive feedback on the defender’s performances.

The Gunners reportedly view him as one of the more attractive players to add to their group as they plan for the future. There is belief within the club that he could adapt well to a move to London and continue his development at a higher level.

According to Sports Boom, several clubs are interested in securing his signature. However, Arsenal are said to be among the sides that have shown the strongest and most serious interest in recent weeks.

Their continued presence in the race suggests they are impressed by both his current level and long term potential. Recruitment staff are believed to view him as a player who could fit their style and provide quality on the left side.

Decision Expected After Further Assessment

Arsenal are reportedly excited by Seys’ talent and intend to continue following his progress during the remaining weeks of the season before making a final decision on whether to proceed.

The club are expected to use this period to gather further information and assess whether he is ready for the demands of English football. Continued strong performances could strengthen the case for a formal move once the campaign concludes.

If his development continues on the same path, Arsenal may intensify their interest and make a decisive effort to win the race for his signature ahead of rival clubs.

For Arsenal, signing another promising young player would align with their recent strategy of building a squad capable of competing now while also planning for the future. Seys appears to be one of the names firmly under consideration as that process continues.