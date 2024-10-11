Arsenal is paying close attention to the signing of Sporting Club star

Arsenal remains interested in a move for Ousmane Diomande, despite their interest seeming to cool off in recent months.

The Sporting Club defender has been on their radar since last season, with fans expecting the club to intensify their pursuit during the previous transfer window.

Although that didn’t happen, it doesn’t mean Arsenal no longer wants to add him to their squad. The Gunners are still monitoring the defender closely.

Diomande struggled with inconsistent form last season, but he has started this campaign strongly, and Arsenal has not lost interest.

While the Gunners signed Riccardo Calafiori in the last summer transfer window, this hasn’t deterred them from following Diomande.

Reports from Portugal, via Sport Witness, suggest that Arsenal is currently his most serious suitor. They have been keeping a close eye on him this season, which could lead to a formal offer at the end of the campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diomande has been a fine talent since moving to Sporting, and if he remains consistent, he will play for a top club.

If we add him to our group now at age 20, he will develop further under Mikel Arteta’s supervision.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…