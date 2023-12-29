Arsenal is planning on improving three spots on their team

Arsenal is reportedly planning another spending spree in the upcoming transfer windows as Mikel Arteta aims to enhance his options at the Emirates.

The Spanish manager, widely regarded as one of the finest in the league, is expected to continue leading Arsenal, especially if he starts winning trophies. To achieve this, he requires a squad of quality players, prompting the club to back him with the necessary talents.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Gunners are looking to strengthen their defence, midfield, and attack. Despite having some of the finest centre-backs in England, they aim to bolster their defensive options with at least one new player in that position.

In midfield, Arsenal is seeking a new permanent partner for Declan Rice, with Thomas Partey expected to leave the club. Additionally, the attacking department intends to sign a top goal poacher to ensure a higher goal tally per season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These positions are critical spots for us and we must continue bolstering them for continuous progress.

We have shown in the past that we are not afraid to spend, which means we will sign top players for huge fees if we have to.

