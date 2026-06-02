Arsenal is planning to complete move for Real Madrid defender soon

Arsenal have been monitoring Victor Valdepenas for some time and held the defender in high regard even before he made his first team debut for Real Madrid.

The youngster was handed an opportunity during an injury crisis under Xabi Alonso and quickly made a positive impression with a series of composed performances. His displays attracted attention across Europe and reinforced the belief that he possesses the qualities required to succeed at the highest level.

His breakthrough has only strengthened Arsenal’s interest, with the Gunners now convinced that he is one of the most promising young defenders in Europe. They are reportedly keen to bring him to the Emirates during this transfer window.

Arsenal step up pursuit

Valdepenas is not yet a guaranteed starter at Real Madrid and could face even tougher competition for playing time under Jose Mourinho, a situation that may encourage Arsenal to pursue a deal.

According to TeamTalk, the Gunners are determined to make the move happen and have already begun laying the groundwork for a potential transfer.

Arsenal’s recruitment strategy has focused on identifying elite young talent capable of developing into first team regulars, and Valdepenas is viewed as a player who fits that profile perfectly.

Defender seen as ideal long-term addition

Valdepenas is regarded as one of the game’s most exciting young talents and Arsenal believe they can provide the ideal environment for his continued development.

The prospect of regular opportunities at a club competing for major honours could make a move to North London an attractive option. Arsenal have shown a willingness to trust young players under Mikel Arteta, allowing emerging talents to establish themselves within the first team setup.

While other clubs may also enter the race, Arsenal’s status as Premier League champions and Champions League finalists makes them one of the most appealing destinations in world football.

Any potential deal is likely to depend on Real Madrid’s plans for the defender and whether they are willing to sanction a move. However, Arsenal appear determined to remain at the forefront of the pursuit as they continue their efforts to strengthen the squad ahead of next season.

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