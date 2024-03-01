Arsenal is planning to replace Partey with La Liga midfielder

Thomas Partey is poised to finish this season with fewer than 20 league games due to ongoing fitness struggles, despite being a crucial player for Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

Although the Gunners retained Partey in the summer, they might now regret not selling him, given his limited contribution this season. With one more season left on Partey’s contract at the end of this term, Arsenal is reportedly planning to replace him.

According to The Sun, Arsenal is eyeing Martin Zubimendi as a potential replacement for the Ghanaian midfielder. Zubimendi, who has consistently performed well at Real Sociedad in recent seasons, has caught the attention of the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to work with the 25-year-old Spaniard, who has evolved into a top player at Sociedad. Although Zubimendi resisted a move in the summer, Arsenal is hopeful that they can persuade him to join at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey’s lack of fitness has been frustrating for us over the last few months, and we have to replace him while we can and try to cash in on his services in the summer.

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…