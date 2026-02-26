Arsenal is plotting a move for 18-year-old Serie A defender

Honest Ahanor is enjoying a fine season at Atalanta in Serie A, and Arsenal have been following his progress over the last few months.

The Gunners possess one of the most respected scouting networks in world football, so it would be difficult for them not to monitor an emerging talent making an impression in Europe. Their recruitment strategy has consistently focused on identifying young players with significant potential, and Ahanor appears to fit that profile.

Development at Atalanta

La Dea is home to some of the finest players in Italian football, with their academy regularly producing top-level talent. Young players are often eager to join the club for that reason, which explains why Ahanor moved there from Genoa last year. Since making the switch, he has continued to develop, and is just 18, meaning he has a substantial portion of his career ahead of him.

Atalanta boast several accomplished defenders, yet Ahanor has managed to feature prominently. He has played 25 matches for the club this season, including seven appearances in the Champions League. Such involvement at both domestic and European level highlights the trust placed in him by the coaching staff and underlines his rapid progression.

Arsenal’s Growing Interest

He is widely regarded as a player with significant potential, and Arsenal are clearly aware of that. Their interest appears to have intensified in recent weeks. As reported by Sports Mole, several clubs are monitoring the teenager, but Arsenal have become serious about signing him, and he is now one of several young prospects they are watching closely.

Although Atalanta is known as a selling club, they secured Ahanor in a deal that could eventually be worth up to €20 million. That financial commitment suggests they value him highly and would be unlikely to sanction a transfer for a modest fee. Arsenal, therefore, would need to present a compelling offer if they intend to secure his services.