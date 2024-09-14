Arsenal is plotting a stunning move for a former Manchester City star

Arsenal remain interested in a move for Leroy Sane as his Bayern Munich contract approaches its end.

The German winger has Premier League experience from his time at Manchester City before returning to Germany. Arsenal, known for signing players who have worked under Pep Guardiola, shares a similar footballing philosophy with manager Mikel Arteta.

This summer, Raheem Sterling reunited with Arteta at the Emirates, and Sane could potentially follow suit at the end of the season.

According to Give Me Sport, Arsenal have been tracking Sane closely and are among several clubs seriously interested in the winger. With a managerial change at Bayern Munich and no contract extension on the table yet, this could be Sane’s final season at the club.

Arsenal is in a strong position to capitalise on the situation and could make a move to bring him to the Emirates in the summer of 2025.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sane is a fantastic player, although some might argue that he is now past his best.

But the German could reignite his career by working under Mikel Arteta after their time together at Manchester City.

It remains unclear if he wants to return to the Premier League, but we can offer him top-level football.

