Arsenal is plotting an audacious return for their former youngster

Arsenal is reportedly interested in bringing Serge Gnabry back to the club at the end of this season.

The attacker spent the early part of his career on the books of the Gunners and we tipped him to do great things for the club.

However, he struggled to get regular playing time at the Emirates and also couldn’t do that while on a loan spell at West Brom.

But he has now become a global superstar at Bayern Munich and he has contributed to their sustained success in Europe and Germany.

The attacker is in talks to sign a new deal with his present employers, however, he could still leave them.

The Sun claims the Gunners are interested in a stunning return for the multiple-times Bundesliga winner.

It has hurt to watch Gnabry shine on the books of Bayern Munich, considering that he could have been one of our current players.

The German remains one of the finest players who have left us and his return would be one of the stories of the summer.

However, it is hard to see him move to the Emirates when he can potentially stay at Bayern and win more trophies.

It would be interesting to see if Edu can make this transfer happen.

Mikel Arteta discusses the Wolves win, referees and red cards

  1. PJ-SA says:
    February 15, 2022 at 1:42 pm

    If he was Brazilian I have no doubt Edu would make it happen.

  2. CorporateMan says:
    February 15, 2022 at 1:57 pm

    Give me Gerard Bowen and make it Arsenal day

  3. Declan says:
    February 15, 2022 at 2:26 pm

    I’d love him to come back but realistically I think there is no chance at all.

  4. Shortboygooner says:
    February 15, 2022 at 3:59 pm

    If we don’t ask we don’t get. I thibk we should go for it

  5. SarsfieldNY says:
    February 15, 2022 at 4:13 pm

    well worth a try, worst case he says no but it is a ambitious show of intent.

