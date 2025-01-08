Arsenal is plotting to sign in-form London player whose contract expires in 2026

Bryan Mbeumo has emerged as a primary transfer target for Arsenal in the summer of 2025, with the Gunners now prepared to act on their longstanding interest in the Brentford star. Mikel Arteta’s side has worked tirelessly to remain in the Premier League title race, but they are aware of the need to strengthen their squad to maintain their momentum. The summer transfer window offers the ideal opportunity to bolster their ranks, and Mbeumo appears to be high on their wishlist.

Arsenal has been monitoring the Cameroonian forward since the start of the season, during which he has been in exceptional form for Brentford. Mbeumo has consistently delivered for the Bees, and his performances have made him one of the standout players in the Premier League this term. With the potential to score up to 20 goals this season, he looks set to follow in the footsteps of Brentford’s former stars who have made big moves to larger clubs.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has provided the latest update on Mbeumo’s future, revealing that Arsenal has identified him as one of their main targets for the summer window. The report suggests that while the Gunners are unlikely to make a January move, they are determined to secure his signature at the end of the campaign. Arsenal believes Mbeumo’s skillset would add significant value to their squad, and his performances this season have only reinforced their belief in his ability to thrive at a higher level.

However, Arsenal faces competition for the attacker, as other clubs are also interested in securing the services of the 25-year-old. The Gunners are expected to do everything possible to win the race for Mbeumo, ensuring they can add another quality player to their attacking options.

Mbeumo has undoubtedly been one of the best players in the Premier League this season, and his versatility and goal-scoring ability would make him an excellent addition to Arsenal’s squad. His arrival could further strengthen their push for silverware in the 2025/26 season and beyond.