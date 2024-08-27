Arsenal is prepared to allow attacker to leave no matter how late the offer comes

This is likely to be Reiss Nelson’s final season as an Arsenal player, with the Gunners prepared to sanction his departure, regardless of how late interest may arise in this transfer window.

Arsenal has been actively offloading players this summer, and it appears this trend could continue until the end of the window.

The Gunners haven’t made many additions to their squad during this window, but they still possess a stable team capable of challenging for the league title once again.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in discussions over the potential sales of Aaron Ramsdale and Eddie Nketiah in recent days. However, a report from Football Insider claims that Nelson is another player who could depart.

The report states that Arsenal is open to offloading him during this transfer window, and even if interest in him emerges late, the Gunners are still willing to accept an offer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson has not developed well at the Emirates, and he is simply not good enough for our current team.

He will get regular game time at many other clubs but not on our team now.

Selling him will allow us to focus on the players we have and create room for us to add some new stars to our group.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…