Arsenal is prepared to announce Saka’s new deal in the coming weeks

Arsenal fans have been eager to see the club announce a new agreement with star man Bukayo Saka as clubs circle the Englishman.

Saka is a key player at the Emirates and could easily become a one-club man, having broken through from the club’s academy.

Mikel Arteta trusts him a lot and he is one of the reasons they have challenged for the title in this campaign.

However, if he does not sign a new deal, any club could poach him, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City reportedly keen on his signature.

But The Daily Mail insists Saka has agreed to a new deal with Arsenal and the club intends to announce it in the coming weeks.

The club did not want any distractions for their season and focused on finishing it well.

In the next few weeks, they will announce that the Englishman has signed a new long-term contract as one of the highest earners at the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of our own and it is unthinkable that we will lose him because we have not gotten him on a new deal.

Many clubs will jump at the chance to add Saka to their squad at the end of this season and we had to get him on a new contract.

The earlier the announcement is made, the better for us and everyone associated with Arsenal.

