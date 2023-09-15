Arsenal is prepared to battle Chelsea for Brazilian talent

Chelsea made significant investments in young talents from around the world during the last transfer window, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of top prospects. However, one player they were unable to secure was Corinthians’ Gabriel Moscardo, despite reportedly making several bids for his signature.

Despite their initial interest, Chelsea now faces increased competition for Moscardo’s services, with Arsenal also showing interest. According to a report on Sport Witness, Mikel Arteta’s side is actively looking to bolster their roster with young talents and views Moscardo as a player who can make a difference in their squad in the future.

Moscardo, at just 17 years old, already displays a high level of maturity in his play, which has garnered attention from clubs like Barcelona as well.

Arsenal, with Edu as their director, could have a significant advantage in the race to sign him. Edu’s connections and ability to communicate with the player, his family, and his current club could play a pivotal role in securing Moscardo’s signature for Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brazilian players are sweetest when you sign them early in their career and Gabriel Moscardo seems like a player who will make a huge impact in Europe not so far from now.

If we can seal the deal for his signature, we will have one more top talent from that country on our books.

