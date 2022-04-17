Arsenal is prepared to battle for soon-to-be Bundesliga free agent

Arsenal could finally sign Florian Grillitsch this summer as a new report claims they have rekindled their interest in the Austrian.

Grillitsch has been on their radar since 2018, but they haven’t secured a deal to add him to their squad.

He would be a free agent at the end of this campaign, and the 26-year-old is looking for a new home.

A report via 90Mins claims the midfielder, who can also play as a centre-back, is back in fashion for the Gunners, and they will look to add him to their squad in the summer.

Everton and Leeds are two other Premier League clubs that want to sign him, but there might be more competition from clubs in Germany.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Despite almost running down his contract at Hoffenheim, they continue to use him and that shows how much of a key player he is.

The midfielder should do a good job at the Emirates if he moves to Arsenal. Now we have to convince him by offering him a good financial deal.

He might be a replacement for the outgoing Mohamed Elneny, and his ability to also play at centre-back means we would have a good versatile player in our team.