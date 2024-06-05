Arsenal is prepared to break the Premier League record to keep Arteta

Arteta has made Arsenal one of the top clubs in the Premier League, and they have been in fantastic form since he took over as manager at the end of 2019.

The Gunners want to continue making good progress, and Arteta has shown he can be trusted to lead that rebuild.

The Spanish manager is under contract at the club until 2025, but Arsenal wants to extend their relationship and has been speaking with Arteta’s camp.

The talks are making good progress, as Arteta believes he is being supported enough at the Emirates.

He is now looking to stay, and a report on Football Insider claims Arsenal is set to make him the highest-paid manager in the Premier League.

That record currently belongs to Pep Guardiola, who earns £18.4 million per year at Manchester City.

The report insists Arteta is set to earn more when he puts pen to paper on a new deal.