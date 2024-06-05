Arsenal is prepared to break the Premier League record to keep Arteta

Arsenal is in talks with Mikel Arteta over a new contract as the team makes good progress under the former midfielder.
Arteta has made Arsenal one of the top clubs in the Premier League, and they have been in fantastic form since he took over as manager at the end of 2019.
The Gunners want to continue making good progress, and Arteta has shown he can be trusted to lead that rebuild.
The Spanish manager is under contract at the club until 2025, but Arsenal wants to extend their relationship and has been speaking with Arteta’s camp.
The talks are making good progress, as Arteta believes he is being supported enough at the Emirates.
He is now looking to stay, and a report on Football Insider claims Arsenal is set to make him the highest-paid manager in the Premier League.
That record currently belongs to Pep Guardiola, who earns £18.4 million per year at Manchester City.
The report insists Arteta is set to earn more when he puts pen to paper on a new deal.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Paying Arteta more than Pep might not be a good decision because he still has not won the Premier League and should earn that when he does.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
More Stories / Latest News
Sure. Like we did for Auba and Ozil