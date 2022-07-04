Arsenal is prepared to cash in on Juventus target – Here is their asking price

Arsenal is reportedly prepared to cash in on Gabriel Magalhaes as long as they meet their asking price.

The Brazilian has become the first choice centre-back at the club where he partners Ben White.

The new look partnership nearly earned Arsenal a return to the top four at the end of last season.

Mikel Arteta’s side will continue to bolster the squad to achieve its aim, but Juventus is keen on Gabriel.

The Italian club sees him as the ideal replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, who could make his way to the Premier League.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, claims the Italians have now been told how much it would cost them to sign him.

The report states that the Gunners will gladly do business with them if an offer of around 40m euros is tabled for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is ridiculous to think Arsenal will cash in on Gabriel this early into our rebuild, but every player has a price.

Gabriel has been outstanding and European clubs know what he can offer to them.

But times like this shows if we are serious. We must work hard to keep him in the group if we are serious about making progress.