Arsenal is prepared to let veteran leave for free after 18 months

According to a report from Football Insider, Jorginho is entering the last few months of his tenure as an Arsenal player. The Brazilian-Italian midfielder joined the Gunners on an 18-month deal in January, with the club holding an option to extend his contract by an additional season.

Jorginho was initially brought in as a backup for the frequently injured Thomas Partey. However, due to Partey’s various injuries and Kai Havertz’s underwhelming performances, Jorginho has seen increased playing time in recent months.

While there were speculations that Arsenal might exercise the option to extend his deal for another year, the report suggests that the club has decided not to pursue the extension. Instead, Arsenal is reportedly planning to allow Jorginho to leave as a free agent in the summer and intends to sign a replacement for the midfield position.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has served us well; his experience is very important for our young squad on and off the pitch.

But he is not getting any younger, and we need a new player for that role. But we can still keep him for one more season to help our new signings settle in faster.