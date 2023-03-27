Arsenal is prepared to make an offer for Danish hot-shot

After every game, Rasmus Højlund leaves you with less doubt that he is a top striker in the making and this might be his last season at Atalanta.

The Dane scored five goals across two games for his country in this international window; those were the only goals Denmark scored in both games.

This and his superb form in Serie A means he is now one of the finest attackers around and he is living up to the comparison between him and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Arsenal remains in the running to add the Serie A man to their squad and a report on Tutto Atalanta reveals the Gunners are already prepared to table an offer for his signature.

Atalanta values him at around 50m euros and that fee might not be too much for Mikel Arteta’s side to part with if they are serious about their interest in his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Højlund is an exciting talent to add to our squad, but we have enough strikers on our books now.

The club still has no clear plans for Folarin Balogun and it makes no sense to spend money on a new striker when we have the Reims loanee on our books who can return and do well at the Emirates.

