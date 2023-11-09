Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal is prepared to offload four men to accommodate Toney

It seems Arsenal is setting their sights on Ivan Toney as a key transfer target, recognising the competition from clubs like Chelsea for the talented striker. To make funds available for this acquisition, the Gunners are reportedly willing to offload several players.

Brentford, aware of Toney’s importance, is not in a rush to let go of their star striker and is seeking a premium for his transfer. Given Arsenal’s significant transfer spending in the previous window, it appears they may face challenges in affording a substantial fee for Toney without generating funds through player sales.

According to Express Sport, Arsenal is prepared to sell at least four players—Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey, and Emile Smith Rowe—to finance the move. These players, deemed not as effective for the club, are seen as expendable by manager Mikel Arteta in the pursuit of strengthening the squad with Toney’s addition.

Toney is a top striker, and we must make some sacrifices to add him to our group.

The Englishman has never played for a huge club, but he can do a good job for us if we add him to the group, and he keeps the form he showed in the last two terms.

