Arsenal is reportedly prepared to trigger the release clause of Sporting Club defender Goncalo Inacio in the January transfer window. The Gunners have been monitoring Inacio for the past year, particularly impressed by his performances against them in the Europa League last season.

Inacio has consistently proven himself as one of the key players for Sporting Club and appears ready to make a move to a bigger club. Arsenal, seeking to strengthen their squad, sees Inacio as a player who can contribute significantly to their improvement.

According to A Bola, Arsenal is aware of Inacio’s release clause, valued at 60 million euros, and is prepared to meet that amount to secure his services in January. The Gunners might consider offloading Jakub Kiwior, as the Poland international has struggled for regular playing time, generating interest from other clubs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We probably should sell Kiwior and sign Inacio, who seems more robust and competent as a centre-back.

His arrival will make the competition for a starting spot fiercer and bring out the best in our other defenders.

However, splashing 60 million euros on a new defender in January is a lot of money and we probably should wait until the summer to add him to our squad.

