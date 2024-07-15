Arsenal is prepared to reduce their asking price for unwanted attacker

Arsenal is keen for Eddie Nketiah to leave this summer as the Gunners target a new striker.

Mikel Arteta’s side has given him chances to become their leading striker, but Nketiah has not proven to be good enough for their team.

The striker has struggled to capitalise on the opportunities given to him, and Arsenal is now expected to pursue another top striker.

The Gunners have several names on their radar, and if a new forward joins, the chance of Nketiah wearing the Arsenal shirt again is slim.

Olympique Marseille is the club showing the most interest in his signature, and the French side is hopeful he will agree to join them.

Football Insider reveals Arsenal is open to facilitating the move as soon as possible and is willing to lower their asking price.

They understand that setting a realistic asking price for Nketiah’s signature is necessary to secure a deal, and they are prepared to do so.

Nketiah has been one of our struggling players, and he needs to leave the club this summer to get game time. Otherwise, he might waste the peak years of his career on our bench.

