Arsenal is prepared to reject all January offers for Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale is expected to remain at Arsenal until the end of the season, despite interest from various clubs in England. Since Mikel Arteta handed David Raya his debut, Ramsdale has been the second choice goalkeeper at Arsenal.

While there isn’t a significant difference between the two goalkeepers, Raya has become Arsenal’s first choice, particularly for important competitions. This situation has been frustrating for Ramsdale, especially as he aims to play for England in Euro 2024.

Although Ramsdale is now linked with a potential move away from the Emirates in the upcoming transfer window, Football Insider reports that Arsenal has no intention of selling him. While acknowledging the goalkeeper’s need for playing time, the club is not interested in parting ways with him in the middle of the season.

Ramsdale currently stands as the only other established goalkeeper at Arsenal, and losing him would pose a risk, especially if Raya were to face an injury or suspension. Arsenal appears determined to retain Ramsdale to ensure squad depth and stability in the goalkeeping position.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We understand that Ramsdale wants to play, but he has to remain patient until the end of the season to leave.

We should only allow him to leave next month if we receive an unbelievable offer that can help us sign a replacement.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…