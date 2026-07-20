Arsenal is prepared to rival Chelsea for European winner

Arsenal are interested in signing Maxence Lacroix, while Chelsea are also keen on securing the French defender, setting up a battle between the two clubs for his signature during the current transfer window.

Lacroix has established himself as one of the standout defenders in recent seasons. His performances for Crystal Palace have attracted significant attention, with his displays helping the club win the Europa Conference League last season. As a result, several leading clubs have become interested in pursuing a move for the defender.

According to Team Talk, Arsenal and Chelsea are competing directly to sign Lacroix during this transfer window. Both clubs reportedly view him as an ideal addition to strengthen their defensive options and are prepared to do everything possible to complete a deal.

Arsenal and Chelsea Prepare for Transfer Battle

The defender has consistently demonstrated his quality at the highest level. His performances have reinforced his reputation as a reliable and accomplished player, making him an attractive target for clubs looking to improve their squads.

Lacroix also impressed on the international stage. He benched Ibrahima Konate at the World Cup, coming into the France team when William Saliba was injured or rested. Those displays further highlighted his ability to perform under pressure and strengthened his standing among Europe’s leading defenders.

Crystal Palace Face Key Decision

Crystal Palace are aware that Lacroix could leave during the current transfer window and are expected to prepare for offers from interested clubs. With strong interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea, the club could soon face an important decision regarding the defender’s future.

Both London clubs believe Lacroix has the qualities needed to improve their respective squads. They are expected to invest a significant fee if it becomes necessary to secure his signature, reflecting the high regard in which he is held.

As both Arsenal and Chelsea are based in London, Lacroix would not face any difficulties adapting to a move to either club. With interest continuing to grow and competition between the two sides intensifying, the defender is expected to be keen to resolve his future as soon as possible before the transfer window closes.

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