Arsenal is prepared to rival Liverpool for Brazilian midfielder

Arsenal has entered the race to sign Brazilian midfielder Andre Trindade after Liverpool’s unsuccessful attempt to acquire him in the last transfer window. Trindade currently plays for Fluminense in the Brazilian top flight, and Liverpool had been eager to add him to their squad during the summer.

However, Fluminense was not willing to part with such a key player in the middle of their season, leading to the rejection of Liverpool’s approach. This situation presents an opportunity for Arsenal, who are constantly on the lookout for talented players.

Brazilian journalist Thiago Ferreira confirmed on his YouTube channel that Arsenal has included Andre Trindade on their list of potential signings. Arsenal has a history of signing Brazilian talents and currently boasts a group of Brazilian players in their squad.

It’s worth noting that Liverpool may still make another attempt to bring Trindade to their team, setting the stage for a potential competition with Arsenal for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 22, Andre is the ideal profile for us as a robust midfielder and he can still be moulded into the player we want.

Thomas Partey is expected to leave next summer or a year later and Andre could become an ideal replacement for the Ghanaian star.

———————————————

